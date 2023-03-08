Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

