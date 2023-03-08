Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutanix by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

