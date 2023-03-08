Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,306,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

