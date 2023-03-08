Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,306,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

NUTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

