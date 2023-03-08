Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,306,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,059,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NUTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.