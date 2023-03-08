Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $32.71

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.64. Nuvei shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 154,493 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

About Nuvei

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.