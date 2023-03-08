Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $32.71

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.64. Nuvei shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 154,493 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.
Nuvei Stock Up 6.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
