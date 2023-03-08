NYM (NYM) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $82.56 million and $3.32 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NYM has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00425418 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,326.73 or 0.28755476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,889,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.262927 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,142,764.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.