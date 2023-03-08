Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $204.94 million and $32.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

