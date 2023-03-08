Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Summer Road LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.