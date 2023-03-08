Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Summer Road LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
