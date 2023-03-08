Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

About Omeros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Omeros by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 324,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Omeros by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.