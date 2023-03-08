Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of OMER stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
