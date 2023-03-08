Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.52

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and traded as high as $55.85. Onex shares last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 2,387 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEXF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 9.86%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

