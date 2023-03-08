Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.52

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and traded as high as $55.85. Onex shares last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 2,387 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEXF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Onex Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Onex Increases Dividend
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onex (ONEXF)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.