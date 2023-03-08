Oppenheimer Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Market Perform

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,398. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at $182,757,517.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at $182,757,517.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.