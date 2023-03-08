Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

