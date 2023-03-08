Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Down 0.2%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 20,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 17,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.