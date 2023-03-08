Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Down 1.1%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 2,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 720 ($8.66) to GBX 460 ($5.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.07) to GBX 529 ($6.36) in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

