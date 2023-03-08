P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 164,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 318,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 214,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

