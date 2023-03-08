Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

PTVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 173,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

