Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

About Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.