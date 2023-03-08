Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.
PTVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
