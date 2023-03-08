Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 331,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

