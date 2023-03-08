Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Painted Pony Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

