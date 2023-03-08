Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

