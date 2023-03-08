Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 649 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

