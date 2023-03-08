Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $6.98 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.84% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 562,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 623,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

