Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

