Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

