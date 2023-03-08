Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.42% of Sharecare worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharecare by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $4,196,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

SHCR opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

