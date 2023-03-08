Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.42% of Sharecare worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharecare by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $4,196,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,465,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
