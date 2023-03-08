Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 32,161 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.06% of Vimeo worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vimeo by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.87. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

