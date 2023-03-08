Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

MTCH stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

