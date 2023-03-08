Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

