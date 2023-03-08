Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PKOH stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.34.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
