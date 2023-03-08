PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.13 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $1.44 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

