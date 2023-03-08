Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys Shares of 3,353 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

