Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

