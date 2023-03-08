Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $296.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

