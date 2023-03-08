Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

