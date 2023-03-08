Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 75,638 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,638 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OLO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

