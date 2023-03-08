Patrick Cimerola Sells 748 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. 99,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

