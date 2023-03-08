Paul S. Dickson Sells 15,041 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 4,989,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

