PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,246,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $193,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

