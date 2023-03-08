Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.