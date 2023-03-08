Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 26,950 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

