Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $230.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

