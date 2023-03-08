Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 674 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.