Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,396 at Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,396 ($16.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,600 ($19.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.31) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.02).

PSN stock traded down GBX 11.94 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,282.06 ($15.42). 1,312,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.56, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,366 ($28.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

