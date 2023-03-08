Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.70

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.70 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.94). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.96), with a volume of 183,535 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.39 million, a PE ratio of 7,934.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Petra Diamonds

About Petra Diamonds

In related news, insider Varda Shine bought 24,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £20,051.55 ($24,112.01). Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.