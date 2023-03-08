PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19), with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

PHSC Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

