Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 98,994 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The company has a market cap of $111.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
