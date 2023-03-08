Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 98,994 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

