Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

