Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.29

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.29 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 132727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.