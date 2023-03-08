Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $62.12 million and $108,357.08 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00166928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

