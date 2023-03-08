Pirate Chain Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $61.69 million and $212,394.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00165188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

