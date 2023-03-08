Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 5.5%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 356,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,384,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.