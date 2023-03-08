PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56,717.92 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $116.93 or 0.00538613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $56,717.92 and approximately $398,841.53 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

